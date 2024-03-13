Slash announces travelling blues festival, S.E.R.P.E.N.T. – with a rotating lineup of guests including Eric Gales, Warren Haynes and Samantha Fish

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Slash of Guns N’ Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Although he made his name with rock ‘n’ roll, Slash has recently made a pivot into the blues world with the announcement of his solo album Orgy of the Damned, where he’ll put his own spin on blues standards with the help of a large array of special guests.

Now, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist has announced that he will be supporting the album with a mammoth 27-date “travelling blues festival” tour this summer, with just as many special guests and a strong socially conscious ethos.

The tour will run from 5 July to 17 August and boast a rotating ensemble of high-profile blues musicians including Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, and Jackie Venson. Slash will also be accompanied by his Orgy of the Damned Blues Band which includes guitarist/vocalist Tash Neal.

The name S.E.R.P.E.N.T is an acronym for “solidarity, engagement, restore peace, equality ‘n’ tolerance” and a cut of the proceeds from every ticket sold will be donated to a variety of charities, including The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” Slash says.

“S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world.

“So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday – get yours and the full list of festival dates on the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. site