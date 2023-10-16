logo
Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce 2024 UK co-headline tour

The two bands will team up on six arena dates across the UK and Ireland.

[L-R] Billy Corgan and Rivers Cuomo

Credit: Getty Images

 

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will be embarking on a co-headline tour in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Following their headline shows at the BeachLife festival in California last year, the two bands will once again pair up on six arena dates across the UK and Ireland, kicking off in Birmingham on 7 June 2024.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour will go on general sale this Friday (20 October) at 10am BST via Ticketmaster. You can also sign up to receive early access to pre-sale tickets at 10am BST on Wednesday (18 October).

Full list of tour dates are below:

  • 7 June 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 8 June 2024 – London, The O2
  • 10 June 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
  • 12 June 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 13 June 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 14 June 2024 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

In related news, Smashing Pumpkins recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their seminal record Siamese Dream with a re-creation of their iconic album release event in 1993.

Fans were treated to a special Tower Records pop-up at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, Illinois, which culminated in two exclusive performances by the band on 17 September, where they recreated the set played on the evening of 27 July, 1993.

Earlier this year, Billy Corgan said most people don’t know what Smashing Pumpkins records are about.

“It doesn’t bother me, because it’s the same way for Mellon Collie and Machina,” Corgan explained, saying, “Most people don’t know what the records are really about. They’re focused on their favourite song or their favourite drum solo or whatever. It’s totally fine. The last 20-something years of social media have taught me to respect the fact that everybody has their own level of engagement, and any engagement is good.”

