logo
News

Smashing Pumpkins issue open call for new guitarist after Jeff Schroeder exit

The moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived.

Jeff Schroeder and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins

Image: Jeff Hahne / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Are you a guitar player? Can you jam to Bullet With Butterfly Wings perfectly in your sleep? Does performing on stage alongside Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin sound exactly like the kind of thing you’ve been waiting for your whole life? For those who’ve answered yes, the chance has come for you to join and tour with one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Yes, you read that right. The Smashing Pumpkins have officially put out a call for a new guitarist. Sharing the message on their social media accounts, the band says that the application process for an “additional guitarist” is “open to anyone who might be interested.”

“Applicants may submit a resume and related material to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

The call follows the recent departure of former member Jeff Schroeder, who announced his exit last October after 16 years with the alt-rock titans.

“It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into,” Schroeder told fans in a statement.

“The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path.”

Of Schroeder’s departure, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha wrote in a joint statement: “We thank Jeff for his ceaseless dedication to the band and our great fans. Words can not express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too.”

Related Artists

Smashing Pumpkins

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

UAFX Lion Review: UA’s most raucous amp pedal yet delivers the goods

2

“I was hoping not to get cancelled”: Unprocessed’s Manuel Gardner Fernandes talks cyberbullying and new album ‘…And Everything in Between’

3

What I’d buy this week: a guitarist’s guide to the new year’s new gear

4

How to be a successful independent band in 2024

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E13: MXR Joshua Ambient Echo

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.