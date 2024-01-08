Smashing Pumpkins issue open call for new guitarist after Jeff Schroeder exit

Are you a guitar player? Can you jam to Bullet With Butterfly Wings perfectly in your sleep? Does performing on stage alongside Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin sound exactly like the kind of thing you’ve been waiting for your whole life? For those who’ve answered yes, the chance has come for you to join and tour with one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Yes, you read that right. The Smashing Pumpkins have officially put out a call for a new guitarist. Sharing the message on their social media accounts, the band says that the application process for an “additional guitarist” is “open to anyone who might be interested.”

“Applicants may submit a resume and related material to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

The call follows the recent departure of former member Jeff Schroeder, who announced his exit last October after 16 years with the alt-rock titans.

“It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into,” Schroeder told fans in a statement.

“The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path.”

Of Schroeder’s departure, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha wrote in a joint statement: “We thank Jeff for his ceaseless dedication to the band and our great fans. Words can not express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too.”