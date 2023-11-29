logo
News

Watch: Smashing Pumpkins surprise fans with Christmas performance on Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

The band showcased an unreleased Christmas song along with a cover of the Bing Crosby classic Silver Bells… live from The Magic Kingdom.

Smashing Pumpkins

Image: Jeff Hahne / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Smashing Pumpkins have kicked off the holiday season with a surprise performance at Walt Disney World for ABC’s The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

The special, which aired on ABC last Sunday (26 November), saw the rock band performing an unreleased Christmas song named Evergreen along with a cover of Bing Crosby’s Silver Bells in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida.

Frontman Billy Corgan was joined onstage by guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and temporary bassist Sierra Swan for the performance.

“I work in the world of professional wrestling and when you’re a big fan of professional wrestling, they call you a mark. So I’m a Disney mark,” Corgan said during his interview with ABC.

“I collect old Disneyland items. I have stuff as far back as the opening day in 1955. So when they called me to come play Disney, I’m like, ‘Whatever you need’”.

The singer also called Silver Bells one of his favourite Christmas songs, adding that he couldn’t just play “any weird old Smashing Pumpkins song” for the show.

You can watch the replay of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on-demand via Disney+.

@jamesmgivens

Disney#holidayspecial#smashingpumpkins#silverbells

♬ original sound – James Matthew Givens

Meanwhile, check out fan reactions to Smashing Pumpkins’ appearance below.

This October, Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced his exit from the band after 16 years. In a statement released on the band’s social media, Schroeder said he’s made the “very difficult decision” in order to “make some space to explore a slightly different path”.

“I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Related Artists

Smashing Pumpkins

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Why the Guild Starfire is the semi-hollow guitar for every player

2

Fender Vintera II ‘50s Jazzmaster – is this the best Jazzmaster Fender has made in the last decade?

3

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

4

Flattley DG Fuzz review: A top-quality noise machine that offers a different kind of control

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.