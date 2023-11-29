Watch: Smashing Pumpkins surprise fans with Christmas performance on Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

Smashing Pumpkins have kicked off the holiday season with a surprise performance at Walt Disney World for ABC’s The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

The special, which aired on ABC last Sunday (26 November), saw the rock band performing an unreleased Christmas song named Evergreen along with a cover of Bing Crosby’s Silver Bells in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida.

Frontman Billy Corgan was joined onstage by guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and temporary bassist Sierra Swan for the performance.

“I work in the world of professional wrestling and when you’re a big fan of professional wrestling, they call you a mark. So I’m a Disney mark,” Corgan said during his interview with ABC.

“I collect old Disneyland items. I have stuff as far back as the opening day in 1955. So when they called me to come play Disney, I’m like, ‘Whatever you need’”.

The singer also called Silver Bells one of his favourite Christmas songs, adding that he couldn’t just play “any weird old Smashing Pumpkins song” for the show.

You can watch the replay of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on-demand via Disney+.

Meanwhile, check out fan reactions to Smashing Pumpkins’ appearance below.

I still can’t believe I am seeing The Smashing Pumpkins on a Disney Holiday special. Just wild pic.twitter.com/nok4P9YHiU — Have Yourself a Barry Christmas (@culturenthrills) November 27, 2023

What in the f&@k of all f&@ks is happening here?

The plastic i don't know what their talent is (don't tell me dancing. 382 Million ppl around the world can dance) Hough kids just introduced Smashing Pumpkins doing this..

I love Disney history..and Christmas..but i'ma need a drink pic.twitter.com/YLUygPcIJY — Chris Dimino (@chrisdimino) November 27, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins playing “Silver Bells” on the Disney ABC holiday special. pic.twitter.com/eGRKc5nCgb — Brady Smith (@BradySmithPR) November 27, 2023

This October, Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced his exit from the band after 16 years. In a statement released on the band’s social media, Schroeder said he’s made the “very difficult decision” in order to “make some space to explore a slightly different path”.

“I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”