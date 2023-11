Watch: Smashing Pumpkins surprise fans with Christmas performance on Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration

Smashing Pumpkins have kicked off the holiday season with a surprise performance at Walt Disney World for ABC’s The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

The special, which aired on ABC last Sunday (26 November), saw the rock band performing an unreleased Christmas song named Evergreen along with a cover of Bing Crosby’s Silver Bells in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida.

Frontman Billy Corgan was joined onstage by guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and temporary bassist Sierra Swan for the performance.

“I work in the world of professional wrestling and when you’re a big fan of professional wrestling, they call you a mark. So I’m a Disney mark,” Corgan said during his interview with ABC.

“I collect old Disneyland items. I have stuff as far back as the opening day in 1955. So when they called me to come play Disney, I’m like, ‘Whatever you need’”.

The singer also called Silver Bells one of his favourite Christmas songs, adding that he couldn’t just play “any weird old Smashing Pumpkins song” for the show.

You can watch the replay of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on-demand via Disney+.