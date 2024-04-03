Smashing Pumpkins add headline shows to their already-stacked 2024 North America tour

Smashing Pumpkins are booked and busy this year, and have announced a string of new North American headline shows in 2024.

With European arenas and festivals on their calendar, as well as a stint opening for Green Day on The Saviors Tour in North America, Billy Corgan and co have expanded their busy schedule to include a series of solo arena performances across the United States and Canada.

The new dates kick off on 31 July in Muskoka, Ontario, and will conclude on 27 September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ North American tour will go on general sale this Friday, 5 April at 10am local time via the band’s official website. Artist presales will launch today (2 April) at 10am local time with the passcode VAMPIRE.

Check out a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below:

July

29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

August

01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

04 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

05 – Queens, NY – Citi Field*

07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

27 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

September

01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

24 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

* = The Saviors Tour with Green Day

Earlier this year, Smashing Pumpkins announced that over 10,000 applicants have applied for the role of new guitarist following the departure of longtime member Jeff Schroeder last October.