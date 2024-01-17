Smashing Pumpkins have received over 10,000 submissions for role of guitarist, and have 8 people full-time reviewing them

The Smashing Pumpkins have found themselves embroiled in an audacious undertaking of selecting the band’s next guitarist – from a very deep pool of over 10,000 applicants.

As the members revealed in a new update, the audacious undertaking of sifting through those thousands of submissions rests on the shoulders of 8 brave full-time reviewers. So if you’ve yet to receive a resounding YES to that 5-minute video of you blazing through Cherub Rock in your pyjamas, just know that the lack of skills or charm might not be the only reasons.

The Hunger Games of guitar auditions commenced last week, following the departure of former member Jeff Schroeder who announced his exit last October. Sharing the open call on their social media accounts, the Pumpkins said that the application process for an “additional guitarist” is “open to anyone who might be interested.”

On his exit, Schroeder says that leaving his band of 16 years was a “very difficult decision to make”, but it’s one he’s chosen in order to “make some space to explore a slightly different path”.

“Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” he said.

“I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”