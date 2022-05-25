Take a sneak peek at Ringo Starr’s new NFT art gallery in the metaverse

Ringo Starr has launched his first venture into Web3, the ‘Ringo Starr NFT Collection’, where he will sell his own NFT artwork which will grant access to an exclusive virtual tour of his digital gallery.

In a promotional video posted to Twitter, The Beatles Drummer shared his admiration and appreciation for art and the art community that has begun to shift online.

“I am excited to join this digital art community and look forward to learn and build in Web3. I have been doing art for many years, with paint, stencils, digitally, and spin art. It is really important to have a platform where you are in control of your art, and to be in control of how it is shared and appreciated.”

In the video, Starr explained that whenever an NFT is purchased, the owner will also get access to his exclusive virtual gallery which can be accessed via spatial.io, featuring some of his favourite artworks, and will receive a tour from the musician himself.

He has selected five exclusive pieces for the upcoming drop which will be auctioned on Julien’s Auctions.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of this collection will go towards The Lotus Foundation, which assists families facing economic hardships, with grants to enable children to complete their education.

You can watch the full video and a sneak peek of the art gallery below:

"I'm excited to share my first venture into Web3, "Ringo Starr NFT Collection | The Creative Mind of a Beatle." Each NFT is accompanied by a signed canvas print, granting access to join me on an exclusive virtual tour of the groundbreaking digital gallery experience, RingoLand. pic.twitter.com/fbjQFzjbeC — The Beatles (@thebeatles) May 24, 2022

Starr is not the first musician to sell NFT artwork, with many other A-list celebs such as Grimes cashing in on the nonfungible tokens, selling $6 million worth of her unique digital artworks in early 2021. Her WarNymph collection of ten pieces even made Grimes one of the bestselling NFT creators at the time.

Shawn Mendes also joined the NFT world by, launching a collection on the NFT marketplace Open Sea, which was based on his album ‘Wonder’ with Genies. Mendes created digital wearables such as a guitar, jewellery and clothes, and earned the star almost $1 million for the Shawn Foundation which aims to amplify and uplift youth changemakers.