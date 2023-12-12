Watch: Sophie Lloyd shreds her way through the theme song of US sitcom The Office 

Sophie Lloyd has shared a majestic “shred version” cover of the theme tune for US sitcom, The Office online.

Playing on her favoured purple Kiesel, Lloyd soars her way through the track with high-neck riffing in a rendition that even The Office’s resident guitar jammer Andy Bernard would be jealous of.

Entering the frame with a binder in hand and in her best office attire, she switches over to her rock-ready axe and dives right in. Playing along with a distorted backing track and rock-style drumming, Lloyd adds her own touches on the original melody.

Even though the opening to the show is only short, she expands the track further adding some expressive licks. Take a look below via Lloyd’s Instagram page:

Lloyd’s released her signature SL6 with Kiesel back in May, which builds upon her previous Limited Artist Edition A6H Aries model. It hosts a walnut neck, Sustainiac pickups, a kill switch, and the option to customise it with different fretboard materials, top woods and colours – a rarity for a signature. It also marked the first signature model from a female artist for the Kiesel brand.

We spoke to Lloyd following the release of her recent album, Imposter Syndrome, where she told us why offering options for customisation was important to her. “When I was a kid, all my excitement came from looking at guitars online and seeing all the crazy colours you could get,” she said. “That’s such an exciting part of a guitar, building something that is an extension of your personality.”

“Not everyone wants to play a purple or pink guitar, I like giving people the freedom of choice so they can use it to express themselves. I think it’s cool that it has elements of ‘this is the Sophie sound,’ and ‘this is the Sophie Lloyd features, but it’s my version of it.’”

Find out more about Sophie Lloyd via her official website.