Sophie Lloyd reflects on MGK cheating accusations: “Nobody would have said s**t if I was the new dude in the band”

Sophie Lloyd has commented on accusations that she had an affair with Machine Gun Kelly in a new interview.

In February, rumours circulated that Kelly had split up with his fiancé Megan Fox, and one fan commented on a photo of Fox’s, saying the rocker “probably got with Sophie”. The notion that Kelly had cheated on Fox with Lloyd, who is his touring guitarist, then spread online just as quickly, with numerous tabloids accusing Lloyd of being “the other woman”.

Lloyd’s management was quick to deny the accusations, describing them as “meritless”.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” they told People.

Fox even denied the rumours herself and sent Lloyd a supportive message on Instagram. “Sophie, you are insanely talented,” she wrote. “Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

Now, Lloyd has discussed what the situation was like for her in a new interview. “It was a crazy time for me to be on the inside of all the media stuff,” she says in the newest issue of Guitar World. “Obviously, we all know the truth – it was complete bullshit – but it was wild to see this thing spread so fast and how everybody jumped on the bandwagon.”

Lloyd also put the rumour down to misogyny. “What I found especially upsetting was, the second there was some sort of drama, fingers immediately pointed at me,” she continued. “It was like, ‘Oh, the girl musician – of course she’s at the root of it. Nobody would have said shit if I were the new dude in the band; they wouldn’t have suspected a thing. It was a bit unfortunate to be exposed to the toxicity of the media.”

Incidentally, she said she gained 20,000 new Instagram followers after the incident. “People have been saying nice things about my playing, so that’s a plus, I guess.”

Lloyd is set to release her debut album, Impostor Syndrome, sometime in 2023.