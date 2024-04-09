“He’s drinking coffee and smoking Parliaments and telling some of the best war stories you ever heard” St. Vincent on working with Dave Grohl

Ever wonder what it’s like hanging out and making music with one of the coolest dudes in rock? Join St. Vincent as she opens up about working with her old pal Dave Grohl on her upcoming album All Born Screaming.

Speaking in the May issue of Uncut, St. Vincent describes the Foo Fighters rocker — who lends drums on the tracks Broken Man and Flea — as “just the coolest hang”.

“I sent [Grohl] one song, ‘Flea’, because it has kind of prog turnarounds on and I figured he might be into it,” St. Vincent says. “Sure enough, he drives over in his truck and he’s drinking coffee and smoking Parliaments and telling some of the best war stories you ever heard.”

“So we’re just hanging and having a laugh and after a while he says, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ He sits down at the kit and just absolutely blows your mind because he sounds JUST LIKE DAVE GROHL ON THE DRUMS.”

Asked if she was tempted to have Grohl go through a few extra takes (once more with feeling perhaps?) as the album’s producer, St. Vincent replies: “Dave is not a man you ever need to tell to drum with more feeling. My God, when he drums mountains would move!”

Arriving on 26 April, All Born Screaming, the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed Daddy’s Home, will feature contributions from Dave Grohl, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Josh Freese, Stella Mozgawa, Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, and David Ralicke of Dengue Fever.

Listen to the Flea, the latest single from the forthcoming record, below.

In other news, St. Vincent has declared the use of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in talent shows like American Idol and The X Factor as “the worst thing in the world”.

“It’s an absolute masterpiece… The song itself is about the complication that it is to be alive, and the agony and the ecstasy and all of the inherent conflict therein,” the singer told BBC Radio 2.

“You know how, for a period of time, it became a song that people would cover on American Idol? People would sing it and just be like ‘hallelujah, haleluuuujah’ [she sings in a mocking tone]. It’s just the worst thing in the world.”