“One note, and everyone would be on their feet”: Steve Lukather reflects on the impact of Jeff Beck

Steve Lukather has reflected on the magic of Jeff Beck, and how it would take just one singular note for the late guitar icon to have a room full of people up on their feet.

Beck sadly passed away last year in January, and will always be remembered by both industry figures and guitar fans alike as one of the greats.

Lukather remembers Beck in a new interview for the print edition of Total Guitar, where he discusses the forthcoming release of of Mark Knopfler’s Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) – a special recording which will raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, performed by Knopfler’s guitar heroes.

Due to land on 15 March, it features contributions from over 60 guitarists – including the likes of Sam Fender, Alex Lifeson, Joan Jett, Slash, and many more – and is the final recording Jeff Beck made before his passing.

Asked about Beck’s contribution to the new song, Lukather says: “Jeff was a one-of-a-kind player and guy. I toured with him, got to record with him, and all that stuff. When Jeff played, everyone else would stop playing and listen. I would be like, ‘Okay, let’s watch the master work.’

“He always brought something special to the game in the sense that you can hear one note and go, ‘Oh, there it is. There it is, man!’ It never had to be a flurry of crazy notes. It just had to be one fucking note that would bounce off the wall and back at the listener. One note, and everyone would be on their feet.” He adds, “That’s a special player.”

You can pre-order the track now via the Mark Knopfler Guitar Heroes store.