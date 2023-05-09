Sum 41 are breaking up after one final album and world tour

The band behind some of pop-punk’s most iconic hits like “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep” are calling it a day.

Canadian rockers Sum 41 have announced that they are breaking up for good after one final album and world tour.

The pop-punk act broke the news via social media on Monday, confirming that their upcoming eighth studio album, Heaven and Hell, would be their last.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band said in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The group added that they would be fulfilling all of their existing tour dates this year, and that they “look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us”.

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Founded in Ontario in 1996, the band — now made up of original frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarists Dave Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo — rose to fame in the early 2000s with their debut album All Killer, No Filler.

The record sold over 9 million copies worldwide, while Fat Lip, the album’s first single achieved significant chart and commercial success at the time, and remains the band’s most successful song to date. Sum 41 then went on to win a Juno for Group of the Year in 2003 and Rock Album of the Year for Chuck in 2005.

As it stands, fans looking to catch the group live can do so at the upcoming When We Were Young Festival this October. The members will also be hitting the road with The Offspring and Simple Plan throughout August and early September.