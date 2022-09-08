The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material 

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras.

The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.

This new deluxe reissue has been mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, with the album’s original mono mix sourced from its 1966 mono master tapes, you can listen to the newly-mixed opening track Taxman below:

Physical and digital deluxe editions of Revolver also include 28 early takes from the recording sessions, three home demos, a 100-page hardbound book (with a foreword from Paul McCartney), a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for Paperback Writer, Rain and more.

You can watch a trailer for the reissue below:

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series last weekend. It also earned four other awards including Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (single or multi-camera).

Last month (August) a heated letter that John Lennon sent to fellow Beatle Paul McCartney regarding comments made on his song Imagine and his relationship with Yoko Ono during McCartney’s interview with Melody Maker in 1971 went up for auction.

This deluxe reissue follows the universally acclaimed remixed and expanded Special Editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017, The Beatles (White Album) in 2018, Abbey Road in 2019, and Let It Be back in 2021.

The deluxe reissue of Revolver arrives October 28 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. You can pre-order your copy here.