The Black Keys praise “talented” Noel Gallagher after work on new album

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach have collaborated with former Oasis star Noel on their new record.

The Black Keys have praised the “hilarious and super talented” Noel Gallagher after collaborating together on their newest album, set to be released in 2024.

Speaking to NME, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney reflected on their experience of working with the older Gallagher brother.

“There are just so many different collaborations but there’s a thread through it with Dan and I filtering everything. It just feels really fucking amazing,” says Carney.

“We were referring to him [Noel} as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

However, when it comes to his brother Liam, who has a notoriously rocky relationship with Noel, Carney seems equally as adoring.

“Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he continued. “Actually, the Liam song ‘Everything’s Electric’ is why we decided to work with Kurstin [who produced the track].”

Patrick then went on to say that the dup have reached their limit for collabs on the new record, but that he “hopes that people hear the album and it gives us more opportunities to work with more people”.

“Danger Mouse showed us the trick to collaborating and that’s someone we need to work with again soon,” he added. “We used to be pretty insular. We were two friends from Akron who didn’t really take part in any music scene, and we weren’t able to hang out backstage early on in our career, because we had to drive to the next show.

“Now, we’re thriving because we’re including our friends and being more inclusive. That’s what the vibe is with this record.”