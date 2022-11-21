The Doors release previously lost track Paris Blues

The Doors have released a lost track titled Paris Blues that could have been recorded somewhere between The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman.

The track was released on 18 November, with an accompanying music video. In a message attached the the video’s description, it states, “Paris Blues travelled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way.”

It continues, “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember). The master tape of the song was lost and the only surviving copy was given to Doors’ keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

“Sadly, this copy was partially damaged by his son Pablo (a toddler at the time), who recorded over a few short parts,” it explains. “Now, through some creative editing, the song has been rescued from obscurity for the new album.”

Watch the video and listen to the track below:

The new album will be of the same title, Paris Blues, and is a limited-edition blues-themed compilation set to be released on 25 November as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. It will include two previously unheard live recordings of Robby Krieger and Jim Morrison performing at a benefit for Norman Mailer’s mayoral campaign on 31 May, 1969.

The first is I Will Never Be Untrue, an original song written for 1970’s album Morrison Hotel, but eventually left off. The second is a cover of Robert Johnson’s Me and the Devil Blues.

Back in July, Robby Krieger reflected on the time he spent with Morrison in the band stating, “You see The Stones still playing and stuff, I get really jealous when I see them, you know?”