“There’s feel in what he comes out with because he plays from the heart not the head”: Nita Strauss on Jimmy Page’s playing style

Nita Strauss has shared her thoughts on Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, and his ability to always make a solo work no matter what he does.

In an interview in Guitar World, the Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato guitarist is asked about one of her influences, Jimmy Page, and the “free and fluid” way that he plays.

The interviewer then asks whether Strauss gets the impression that he is making it all up as he goes along, instead of “premeditating every note”.

“For sure,” she replies. “I almost think if a modern player delivered a Jimmy Page solo, they’d get crucified. People would be saying the bends are out of key or this note doesn’t fit in or blah, blah, blah. But whatever he comes out with, Jimmy always makes it work.

“He’s showed us what we play doesn’t always have to be perfectly time-coded or on the grid,” she continues, “the bends can go a little sharp, the vibrato can be a little erratic and that can work even better than perfectly executed and punched-in stuff. He’s organic and real… there’s all that feel in what he comes out with because he plays from the heart not the head.”

The conversation then moves on to how Page is able to distance himself from the guitar when looking at the music as a songwriter.

“Definitely,” Strauss explains. “It’s not out of the normal for guitar players to think, ‘How can I make this song more about me?!’ and turn everything they play into a solo project. Jimmy Page is all about the song.”

