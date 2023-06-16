TikToker who played Buddy Holly riff every day for three years joins Weezer on stage

A TikToker who played the riff of Weezer‘s Buddy Holly every day for nearly three years joined the band on stage in Madison, Wisconsin last Wednesday (14 June)

Musician Evan Marsalli, who plays drums in the band Diet Lite, began playing the classic riff every day in 2020, and did so for 990 days straight until frontman Rivers Cuomo finally duetted the video to invite the guitarist to play with the band on tour.

“Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip Tour this summer. My people will reach out to your people,” Cuomo wrote in a TikTok back in February.

@weezer After 990 videos and 1 duet @Evan from diet lite finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI! ♬ original sound – weezer

Cuomo kept to his word, and sure enough Marsalli joined the band as they played the hit, from the band’s self-titled 1994 record – also known as The Blue Album – as their last song for the evening. Marsalli’s band shared the moment to Twitter where Weezer also re-tweeted it, adding: “After 990 videos and 1 duet @dietlitemusic finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI!”

Watch more below:

After 990 videos and 1 duet @dietlitemusic finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI! https://t.co/0wt6xJu5in — weezer (@Weezer) June 15, 2023

Last month, Cuomo appeared on Flea’s This Little Light podcast, during which he shared that he felt Weezer may have put out “too much” music over the years.

Flea remarked that the band had a “boatload” of songs in their catalogue, and Cuomo went on to explain that he would have done things differently looking back now.

“Maybe the whole thing would be more impactful if we could go back in time and just release the very best stuff,” he said. “Cherry-pick and release it in a very strategic way. But hindsight is 20/20, and hopefully future generations will sort it all out and they’ll focus on the best stuff.”

You can get tickets to catch Weezer on their Indie Rock Road Trip tour via their official website.