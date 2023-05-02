Tim Bachman, guitarist and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies aged 71

Tim Bachman, Canadian guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died aged 71.

The announcement was made by his son Ryder on Friday (27 April), after Bachman passed due to complications with cancer.

“My dad passed this afternoon,” Bachman wrote on Facebook. “Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em’ close, ya never know how long you have.”

In a previous post, Ryder revealed that he received a call from the care unit where his father was being looked after, to tell him to “hurry, come say goodbye to him and pay [his] last respects”.

Since the initial announcement, Ryder has shared several images of his father, as well as his final words, which were “I love you Paxton. Share the music.” As a result, he held an intimate outdoor concert over the weekend at his father’s honour.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, commonly known as BTO was founded in Winnepeg, Canada in 1973. The band was established by Bachman and his brothers Randy Bachman and Robin Bachman. The latter of which passed away earlier this year at age 69.

Tim performed on the band’s first and second album, but departed from the band in 1974 reportedly due to Randy’s strict rules on the road, prohibiting drugs, alcohol, and pre-marital sex on the road.

A series of lineup changes, including Randy’s departure in 1977, resulted in Tim re-joining BTO until 1986. The band then re-reformed in 1988 with Randy yet again, but Tim chose not to partake.