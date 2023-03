Tom Morello on the band’s halted tour: “Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings”

Tom Morello has opened up about Rage Against the Machine’s cancelled shows following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury last year.

Asked to describe RATM’s current status in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Morello replied, “There is no term. Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad.”

“If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band,” the guitarist added. “I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”