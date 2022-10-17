Toyah Willcox, Robert Fripp, and Chesney Hawkes sing about ‘Stacy’s Mom’ in new Sunday Lunch cover

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are once again joined by Brit-pop artist Chesney Hawkes in a new Sunday Lunch cover of Fountains Of Wayne‘s Stacy’s Mom.

This week — for reasons unknown — we have a mohawk-wearing and eye-shadow rocking Hawkes on guitar and lead vocals. Beside him, Fripp sports a Hannibal Lecter-style face mask, as his wife Willcox attempts to tie him up all while dressed in a maid’s uniform.

It’s a lot, we know.

“Pop Bandits Have Fripp – Pay the Ransom or Else” read the signs hanging on the couple’s kitchen cupboard.

According to the video caption, the latest episode also marks Hawkes’ fourth and final appearance on the duo’s weekly series. Certainly one way to go out with a bang.

Check out the full cover below:

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on dozens of rock hits, including Foo Fighter’s All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Billy Idol’s White Wedding, Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, and Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone.

Fripp — who recently concluded his ‘That Awful Man and his Manager’ speaking tour — spoke about the pressures of performing with King Crimson in a new interview with the New York Times.

“I knew what King Crimson would be if it formed […and] King Crimson for me is grief. Nothing else in my life can happen when King Crimson is in go mode,” said the guitarist.

“There is a quite distinct experience of King Crimson as an individuality [..and] for me, that is validation. But if, for whatever reason, a performance doesn’t meet what is possible, it is an acute suffering for me.”