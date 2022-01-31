Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp continue punk streak with cover of Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop

Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have brought their Sunday Lunch covers sessions back to the world of punk, following their Clash cover with a cover of the Ramones’ Blitzkrieg Bop.

Wilcox wrote in the video’s description: “Hey Ho – Let’s go to the most famous kitchen on YouTube!!! The Frippcox household have really outdone themselves this week!!”

The performance features the typical exuberance we’ve come to expect from Wilcox, offset by the iron gaze of the King Crimson guitarist hammering away at his Les Paul.

Check out the cover for yourself below.

As the Sunday Lunch series continues, it looks as though King Crimson have potentially called it quits. A cryptic social media post from Fripp, made last December, had fans wondering if the final date of the band’s Music Is Our Friend tour in Japan was the band’s last-ever show.

“[King Crimson’s] final note of Starless, the last note of this Completion Tour in Japan, moved from sound to silence at 21.04,” Fripp wrote in a tweet. It was accompanied by a photo of the band onstage at Tokyo’s Bunkamura Orchard Hall.

Longtime bassist Tony Levin also posted on his blog about the final concert of the tour, calling it “quite possibly the final King Crimson concert” in his detailed write-up. “Great people, all hard workers who make our shows possible,” Levin wrote. “And now we’re saying goodbye until the winds of fate bring us together again.”