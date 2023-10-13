Matt Heafy says he’s working on a soundtrack for a “childhood favourite” video game

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has revealed that he’s currently scoring a soundtrack for a video game, one that just so happens to be a childhood favourite of his.

The band released their most recent album, In The Court Of The Dragon back in 2021. They concluded their long running tour with a range of shows in the UK back in September, and are to remain on a break from the road for the time being.

Despite being away from tour life, Heafy is keeping busy by working on other projects. Those being his Japanese-inspired black metal side-project, Ibaraki, and scoring soundtracks for video games.

“I’ve got one main score that I’m working on right now,” he says in an interview for the print edition of Metal Hammer. “I can’t say what it is, but it’s a childhood favourite of mine – and it’s not Doom.”

The band’s break from touring is well-earned, and life on the road hasn’t been easy in recent months. Bassist Paolo Gregoletto had faced medical issues at the start of their European run due to a hernia which led him to have emergency surgery. Josh Baines of Malevolence filled in for the musician during the first week of shows.

“The first two-and-a-half weeks of the tour were disastrous for sleep. We were up all day when we arrived [in Europe] then Paolo had to get emergency surgery,” says Heafy in the interview.

“We played in Romania, finished the show, showered, got into a van at 1:15 in the morning and went on a three-and-a-half-hour van ride to the airport, where we stayed for five hours.”

Trivium are to celebrate 20 years of their 2005 album Ascendancy in 2025, but Heafy is keeping cards close to his chest in regards to how the band will mark the milestone.

Stream In The Court Of The Dragon below: