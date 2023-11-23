Watch Alex Lifeson join Tool onstage to perform Jambi with added Rush flair

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson joined Tool onstage in Toronto, Canada earlier this week to perform the band’s track Jambi, as well as an added extra from the Rush catalogue.

Lifeson, who grew up in Toronto, joined the rock band at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday (20 November), where they performed as part of their North American headline tour.

The Rush fans in the crowd were lucky to catch the intro to A Passage To Bangkok and its guitar solo during the guest appearance. The track formed part of the 1976 Rush record, 2112, and blended brilliantly into the Tool classic from 2006’s 10,000 Days.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the mash up below:

Earlier this month, Rush bassist Geddy Lee said he would be open to performing with Lifeson again under the Rush name. The pair called things off in 2020 following the death of drummer Neil Peart, but in an interview with The Washington Post, Lee revealed that it was the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts – which both he and Lifeson performed at – that made him reconsider things.

“It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared,” Lee said. “It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

Lee is also set to release a brand new, four-part documentary series this year titled Are bass players human too? In the series, he visits fellow bass players Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Melissa Auf der Maur of Hole, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, and Les Claypool of Primus. It will arrive on Paramount+ on 5 December.

Tool will continue to tour in 2024. View the full list of upcoming live dates via their official website.