Watch Alice In Chains bring out Zakk Wylde for surprise performance

Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist made a surprise appearance to perform Alice In Chains’ classic track Would? with them.

Zakk Wylde playing guitar

Image: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

 

Alice In Chains surprised fans by bringing out guitarist Zakk Wylde during a recent performance in California.

Wylde, who’s perhaps best known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne but also co-founded Black Label Society and is currently Pantera‘s touring guitarist too, joined the grunge icons to perform their hit Would?.

His surprise appearance certainly went down well with the audience, while the band’s co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist William DuVall said on Facebook, “Why, yes. That is the great Zakk Wylde rockin’ out directly to my right in his trademark stance on Would?. And, since you asked, yes, that is one of my Gibson 1960 VOS Les Pauls he’s playing.”

Why, yes. That IS the great Zakk Wylde rockin’ out directly to my right in his trademark stance on “Would?”. And, since…

Posted by William DuVall on Friday, October 6, 2023

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Alice In Chains have an unlikely fan – soul singer Seal. In an interview from April, he described them as the “most underrated” band from the grunge scene, saying of their music: “It’s dark, it’s beautiful, it’s melancholic but it’s really sexy and it’s weighty.”

Meanwhile, in July, Wylde discussed consoling original Pantera guitarist – and close friend – Dimebag Darrell when they disbanded. Pantera originally split in 2003, a year before Darrell was killed by a fan. The groove metal pioneers only reformed in 2022, with Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for Darrell and his brother, the late Vinnie Paul, respectively.

You can view fan-recorded footage of Wylde with the band here:

