Watch: AC/DC hit the stage for first live show in seven years at Power Trip Festival

Rock legends AC/DC took to the stage for their first live show in seven years at Power Trip Festival in California last Saturday (7 October).

The band performed a 24 song setlist, opening with If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It), and of course playing through classics such as Thunderstruck and Highway To Hell. They closed the show with For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

The last time Johnson had performed with the group was back in September of 2016 in Philadelphia, at the last date of the band’s Rock Or Bust world tour. Joining him on stage at Power Trip was of course Angus Young and Cliff Williams, with rhythm guitarist Stevie Young and drummer Matt Laug.

The group also performed live debuts of Demon Fire and Shot In The Dark from their 2020 album, Power Up. You can watch footage from the performance below:

Ozzy Osbourne was due to perform at the festival but pulled out due to ongoing health issues. Since then, the rocker has said he hopes to record one more album, and will try to tour again following its release.

His slot in the lineup was then filled by Judas Priest, who announced a new upcoming album, Invincible Shield. The first single from the record, titled Panic Attack, will land 13 October. The new album will follow next year on 8 March, which you can pre-order now.

In other AC/DC news, Johnson joined indie rock artist Sam Fender on stage back in June to perform two AC/DC classics – Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long – at Fender’s hometown of Newcastle, UK.

The band have no further tour dates listed, but you can view all of their latest news via their official website.