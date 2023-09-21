Watch Bill Hader do a hilariously uncanny impression of Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Bill Hader has shared his Van Halen impression during an appearance on The Best Show‘s 24-hour live stream, and it’s hilarious.

The actor and comedian, who’s probably best known for his eight years on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013, also co-created the mockumentary series Documentary Now!, which began airing in 2015.

And when appearing in hour 17 of The Best Show‘s 24-hour live stream, he shares that along with his co-creator Fred Armisen and writer John Mulaney, he has a text chain where they roleplay the Van Halen brothers getting into a fender bender.

But that’s not all. Hader also does a great impression of brothers Eddie and Alex complaining about their former singer David Lee Roth at the 1996 MTV VMAs, which you can watch below:

“John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and I had a text chain as the Van Halen brothers rear-ending somebody,” Hader tells host Tom Scharpling. “They had a press conference about the rear-ending, and nobody cared about it, but they assumed it was going to be a thing. They would be up at the [podium], and no one was asking questions, but Eddie Van Halen was going, ‘One at a time! One at a time!’”

Also in the interview, Hader admits to calling Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster – who often appears on The Best Show himself – as well as Fucked Up lead singer Damian Abraham in character as the Van Halen brothers.

Hager’s Van Halen impressions are based on an interview that was often aired as part of TV shows highlighting feuds and conflicts in rock music, and you can see part of the interview here:

However, the part of the interview that Hader likes the most – in which the Van Halen brothers keep saying “He was very disrespectful to Beck,” hasn’t yet been found.

If you want to check out the full interview with Hader, or any of the other interviews, you can find them on The Best Show‘s podcast feed.