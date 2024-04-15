logo
“You’re never seeing us again so you might as well f**king sing it”: Watch Blur perform Girls & Boys for a rather quiet Coachella crowd

Blur performed 13 tracks during their set, including Song 2 and Popscene.

Blur performing live

Image: Jim Dyson / Getty

 
Blur took to the main stage at Coachella last Saturday during the festival’s first weekend, and were met with silence by the crowd when frontman Damon Albarn tried to encourage them to sing along to Girls & Boys.

Fans have since taken to social media to declare that the crowd were undeserving of the band’s set, though it seems popular hit Song 2 was a little better received.

The first weekend of Coachella, which is hosted in Indio, California, began last Friday and wrapped up on Sunday, with the next instalment taking place 19-21 April. Other performers at this year’s event include Deftones, Sublime, The Last Dinner Party, Lana Del Rey and many more.

Blur’s set consisted of 13 songs, inclusive of some of their big hits, but when Albarn called on the crowd to repeat back the iconic “Oh oh oh, oh oh oh” vocal part of Girls & Boys – which hails from their 1994 album, Parklife – he seemed pretty disappointed to not hear much in return.

“You’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing it. Know what I’m saying?” He said to the crowd. Watch below:

When introducing Song 2, Albarn referenced a viral TikTok video which shows a vacuum cleaner emulating his “woo hoo” call which is repeated throughout the track. “This song has been so good to us,” he said to the crowd. “But I did get shown a TikTok of it being kind of performed by a vacuum cleaner which is you know…. It is humbling and inspiring at the same time.”

You can watch both the performance of the track, and the viral video, below:

Check out the reactions to Blur’s set online:

