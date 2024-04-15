“You’re never seeing us again so you might as well f**king sing it”: Watch Blur perform Girls & Boys for a rather quiet Coachella crowd

Blur took to the main stage at Coachella last Saturday during the festival’s first weekend, and were met with silence by the crowd when frontman Damon Albarn tried to encourage them to sing along to Girls & Boys.

Fans have since taken to social media to declare that the crowd were undeserving of the band’s set, though it seems popular hit Song 2 was a little better received.

The first weekend of Coachella, which is hosted in Indio, California, began last Friday and wrapped up on Sunday, with the next instalment taking place 19-21 April. Other performers at this year’s event include Deftones, Sublime, The Last Dinner Party, Lana Del Rey and many more.

Blur’s set consisted of 13 songs, inclusive of some of their big hits, but when Albarn called on the crowd to repeat back the iconic “Oh oh oh, oh oh oh” vocal part of Girls & Boys – which hails from their 1994 album, Parklife – he seemed pretty disappointed to not hear much in return.

“You’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing it. Know what I’m saying?” He said to the crowd. Watch below:

this coachella crowd doesn’t deserve blur pic.twitter.com/xBpys9qnkP — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) April 15, 2024

When introducing Song 2, Albarn referenced a viral TikTok video which shows a vacuum cleaner emulating his “woo hoo” call which is repeated throughout the track. “This song has been so good to us,” he said to the crowd. “But I did get shown a TikTok of it being kind of performed by a vacuum cleaner which is you know…. It is humbling and inspiring at the same time.”

You can watch both the performance of the track, and the viral video, below:

Damon Albarn introducing Song 2 at Coachella: "This song is being so good to us. But I did get shown a tiktok of it being kind of performed by a vacuum cleaner which is you know…. It is humbling and inspiring at the same time." 😂

Here's the tiktok.https://t.co/MckbIeF8ne pic.twitter.com/0ECm0h6RKH — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 14, 2024

Check out the reactions to Blur’s set online:

I haven't ever been particularly invested in Blur but Damon Albarn shouting 'You're never going to see us again so you might as well fucking sing it…' at the Coachella crowd is glorious. — Kelly Welles @kellywelles.bsky.social (@kelly_welles) April 15, 2024

Guitar music is lost on this generation. Coachella of all festivals probably just completely missing what Blur is. All the videos I've seen from the fest have similar crowd vibes though. You need to be Algorithm famous to connect with the crowd there. https://t.co/y06Li7AejV — Plastician / Stish (@Plastician) April 15, 2024

WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING

im convinced coachella has the worst vibes and people possible. it’s fucking Blur, show some respect!!! pic.twitter.com/VO7K4mrobw — Bohdi (@from_kaos) April 15, 2024

