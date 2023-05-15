Watch: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong jumps on stage with cover band to perform Basket Case

“The moment your band gets joined on stage by your childhood idol to sing their own song with you… in your favourite dive bar!!” Wrote the band on instagram.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong surprised fans at a London pub on Saturday night (13 May), after jumping on stage to join cover band Borderline Toxic.

The frontman claimed on social media that he walked into Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in Islington to find a band playing one of his songs. Naturally, decided to jump on stage to sing his band’s classic song Basket Case. You can see a video from the moment below:

Unsurprisingly, the band were quite excited to be joined with pop-punk legend.

“The moment your band gets joined on stage by your childhood idol to sing their own song with you… in your favourite dive bar!! Billie Joe Armstrong… @greenday !!” Borderline Toxic posted to social media. “THANK YOU, YOU LEGEND! This was the first band to get me into rock when I was 11 years old and I’m honestly just so made up.”

The venue also shared their shock at the surprise performance:

“We are still in shock!” They wrote on Instagram. “Last night, Billie Joel from @greenday hopped on stage with @borderlinetoxic, and they played Basket Case together. How awesome is that?!”

In more Green Day news, Billie Joe Armstrong has just given six signature Gibson Les Pauls to six lucky kids in Oakland California.

The guitarist teamed up with Oakland Guitars last month, announcing on Instagram: “Free BJA Jr’s for the first six kids under 16 years of age to come into Oakland Guitars. Starting right now!”

The guitars unsurprisingly went quite quickly to the six young people.