Watch H.E.R. shred a soaring solo on a Charvel during performance with Foo Fighters on SNL

Last Saturday (28 October), H.E.R. joined Foo Fighters on stage during Saturday Night Live for a performance of The Glass from the band’s latest record, But Here We Are.

H.E.R. is usually seen with a Fender Strat in hand, but during her guest appearance alongside The Foos, the singer-songwriter and guitar star played a Satin Black Charvel model, (what looks like a USA Select DK24 HSS 2PT CM) with a ready-to-rock aesthetic.

Fender launched a signature model in her honour back in 2020 which hosted a captivating Chrome Glow finish, and then a second model for limited-run back in May this year.

It hosted a Blue Marlin finish – inspired by fishing trips she would take with her father as a child – as well as an anodized aluminium pickguard, colour-matched headstock, and a subtle H.E.R. custom neck plate. We tried it for ourselves and scored it at a solid 9/10 in our review.

So it’s safe to say H.E.R. is very loyal to the humble Strat, hence why guitar fans were surprised to see her unusual choice of axe. But is it all that strange? Charvel is, of course, owned by Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and fans are hoping that this axe change up could be teasing an early collaboration between Charvel and H.E.R.

Watch the SNL performance below to catch the model in action:

At the release of her Blue Marlin Strat, H.E.R. said: “I designed my Limited Edition Stratocaster guitar with a colour, shape and sound that is 100% my own so that young women and players from all backgrounds feel inspired to pick up this guitar, tap into their thoughts and create amazing music.”

Foo Fighters will be touring from November, you can view the full list of live dates now. You can also view all the latest updates from H.E.R. via her website.