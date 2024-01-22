Watch Jack Black join Foo Fighters on stage to cover AC/DC’s Big Balls

Comedy and music icon Jack Black has taken to the stage with the Foo Fighters, to perform AC/DC’s Big Balls.

During the Foo’s performance in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday (20 January), brought Jack Black onstage to perform AC/DC’s infamously crude song from 1976, Big Balls, and the result was nothing but magnificent. You can watch the hilarious performance below:

Donning a fire tie-dye two piece, Black leaped on to the stage to perform the song, accompanied by the Foos’ drum tech Fiona Jeans.

This is not the first time Dave Grohl and Jack Black have performed together, with Black’s duo Tenacious D coming on to the seventh night of Grohl’s Hannukah Sessions in December 2022, which were organised to celebrate the careers of Jewish musicians.

The trio performed one of the prog-rock band’s most famous releases, The Spirit Of Radio – the opening track from their 1980 album, Permanent Waves. The event took place in front of a live audience at L.A.’s intimate venue, Largo.

You can watch the moment here:

Foo Fighters have a few more tour dates in New Zealand over the next few days, performing in Christchurch and Wellington before returning back to the United States.

They are set to go on tour around the United Kingdom in June, which will then take them to mainland Europe, before returning back to more shows in the US.

You can find out more about their tour dates on the Foo Fighters’ website.