logo
News

Watch Jack Black join Foo Fighters on stage to cover AC/DC’s Big Balls

If one thing is certainly clear, Jack Black has big balls and is not shy about it.

Dave-Grohl-Jack-Black@2000x1500

Image: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Comedy and music icon Jack Black has taken to the stage with the Foo Fighters, to perform AC/DC’s Big Balls.

During the Foo’s performance in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday (20 January), brought Jack Black onstage to perform AC/DC’s infamously crude song from 1976, Big Balls, and the result was nothing but magnificent. You can watch the hilarious performance below:

Donning a fire tie-dye two piece, Black leaped on to the stage to perform the song, accompanied by the Foos’ drum tech Fiona Jeans.

This is not the first time Dave Grohl and Jack Black have performed together, with Black’s duo Tenacious D coming on to the seventh night of Grohl’s Hannukah Sessions in December 2022, which were organised to celebrate the careers of Jewish musicians.

The trio performed one of the prog-rock band’s most famous releases, The Spirit Of Radio – the opening track from their 1980 album, Permanent Waves. The event took place in front of a live audience at L.A.’s intimate venue, Largo.

You can watch the moment here:

Foo Fighters have a few more tour dates in New Zealand over the next few days, performing in Christchurch and Wellington before returning back to the United States.

They are set to go on tour around the United Kingdom in June, which will then take them to mainland Europe, before returning back to more shows in the US.

You can find out more about their tour dates on the Foo Fighters’ website.

Related Artists

Foo FightersJack Black

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

How Sleater-Kinney have “embraced, protected and preserved that strangeness” for 30 years

2

A Brief History of Hagstrom Guitars

3

Mythos The Fates review – a chorus classic gets an overhaul

4

NAMM 2024: The latest rumours and biggest guitar gear announcements from this year’s show

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.