Watch: The Linda Lindas rock out at the Los Angeles Public Library for NPR Music

After exploding onto the scene with a viral video of their performance at the LA Public Library’s Cypress Park branch last year, teen punks The Linda Lindas recently performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Home Concerts series in another ordinarily-silent venue, this time the Los Angeles Central Library. Members of the band even proudly displayed badges of support for the city’s library system.

Trading vocal responsibilities between members, the band open with their debut album’s title track Growing Up before tearing through Talking To Myself and Why, before taking things down with the bossa nova-infused Cuántas Veces’, for which the band is joined by percussionist Spencer Lere (“also my drum teacher!” pipes up Mila), and closing with the angry and heavy Racist, Sexist Boy.

First playing together in 2018 as members of a new-wave cover band assembled by Dum Dum Girls’ Kristin Kontrol, The Linda Lindas are made up of sisters Mila de la Garza and Lucia de la Garza, along with their cousin Eloise Wong and Bela Salazar – the only non-blood relative in the band. After forming The Linda Lindas proper they soon opened for the likes of Bikini Kill and Best Coast – an impressive CV considering they are all aged between just 11 and 17.

Watch the video below: