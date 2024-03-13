Watch the hilarious moment a musician throws his guitar at a photographer he mistakes for his tech

If you’re a photographer at a rock show, you probably don’t expect to have a guitar thrown at you. But that’s what happened to one poor photographer during one of Sullivan King’s recent shows.

The guitarist and DJ, who’s known for blending metal with electronic genres like dubstep and drum and bass – and is currently on tour with Avenged Sevenfold – has gone viral on TikTok for throwing his guitar at a photographer onstage, after mistaking him for a technician.

The clip, which you can check out below, has over 1.9 million views and over 183,000 likes at the time of writing. In the footage, King throws the axe at the photographer in the middle of his show, as the photographer moves out of the way and lets the guitar fall near the back of the stage.

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any harm done, with both King and the photographer seeing the funny side and sharing a laugh right afterwards. King jokingly captioned the video, “0 days without incident on the job site.”

In the comments, there’s been plenty of debate over who was at fault. One person argues, “I believe the person who threw the really expensive guitar across the stage is ultimately responsible,” while another says, “Bro, just catch the guitar.”

One asked, “Did he get photos of the flying guitar?” with King replying, “Nah, he fuckin’ didn’t lol.”

King, whose real name is Keaton Prescott, released his debut album Show Some Teeth in 2019, and has since released two more with his most recent, Thrones of Blood, coming last year. He’s also released a range of EPs, including one, 2017’s Vantablack, with French drumstep act Dirtyphonics, while other collaborators include Papa Roach, Subtronics, and Bear Grillz.

At the moment, he’s touring North America with Avenged Sevenfold, but has a show in Spain, at Dreambeach Festival, lined up for 1 August.