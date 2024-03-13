logo
News

Watch the hilarious moment a musician throws his guitar at a photographer he mistakes for his tech

Sullivan King’s onstage mishap has been viewed nearly two million times.

Sullivan King throws a guitar at a photographer onstage

Credit: Sullivan King/TikTok

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

If you’re a photographer at a rock show, you probably don’t expect to have a guitar thrown at you. But that’s what happened to one poor photographer during one of Sullivan King’s recent shows.

The guitarist and DJ, who’s known for blending metal with electronic genres like dubstep and drum and bass – and is currently on tour with Avenged Sevenfold – has gone viral on TikTok for throwing his guitar at a photographer onstage, after mistaking him for a technician.

The clip, which you can check out below, has over 1.9 million views and over 183,000 likes at the time of writing. In the footage, King throws the axe at the photographer in the middle of his show, as the photographer moves out of the way and lets the guitar fall near the back of the stage.

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any harm done, with both King and the photographer seeing the funny side and sharing a laugh right afterwards. King jokingly captioned the video, “0 days without incident on the job site.”

In the comments, there’s been plenty of debate over who was at fault. One person argues, “I believe the person who threw the really expensive guitar across the stage is ultimately responsible,” while another says, “Bro, just catch the guitar.”

One asked, “Did he get photos of the flying guitar?” with King replying, “Nah, he fuckin’ didn’t lol.”

King, whose real name is Keaton Prescott, released his debut album Show Some Teeth in 2019, and has since released two more with his most recent, Thrones of Blood, coming last year. He’s also released a range of EPs, including one, 2017’s Vantablack, with French drumstep act Dirtyphonics, while other collaborators include Papa Roach, Subtronics, and Bear Grillz.

At the moment, he’s touring North America with Avenged Sevenfold, but has a show in Spain, at Dreambeach Festival, lined up for 1 August.

@sullivanking

0 days with out incident on the job site

♬ original sound – Sullivan King

Related Artists

Sullivan King

Trending Now

1

The Story of ‘Carl’: James Hetfield’s most sentimental guitar – a custom axe made of reclaimed wood from Metallica’s first rehearsal space

2

Walrus Audio Silt review: the gnarliest Walrus fuzz pedal yet?

3

Positive Grid Spark Live review – a radical leap forward for live performers

4

How Magnolia Park become pop-punk’s new hellraisers

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.