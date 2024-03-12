logo
News

Schecter launches Zacky Vengeance ZV-H6LLYW66D signature model following speculation of a Synyster Gates headless guitar

Featuring a Gloss White finish, Satin Gold hardware and both left- and right-handed configurations.

Schecter Zacky Vengeance ZV-H6LLYW66D

Credit: Schecter

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Schecter has launched a brand-new signature model for Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance – the ZV-H6LLYW66D – which is available in variants for both right-handed players and Zacky’s fellow lefties.

In June 2023, the band’s Synyster Gates was spotted playing what appeared to be a headless Schecter model at one of their shows, prompting speculation that a signature model or limited production run could be on the way. It seems now if that is the case, Zacky V has beat him to it.

The new model has a mahogany body and is finished in Gloss White. It also has a mahogany three-piece neck with carbon fibre reinforcement rods, and an ebony fretboard hosting 22 X-Jumbo stainless steel frets.

Additionally, it showcases Satin Gold hardware for a classic feel, and it’s fitted with a Schecter USA Pasadena Plus pickup in the bridge and a Pasadena Classic in the neck position. There are dials for volume and tone, plus a three-way selector switch.

The ZV-H6LLYW66D has an SG-style body, and looks to be an improved take on Schecter’s Demon S-II model

The shape of this axe shares similarities with a Gibson SG, and appears to be a high-end, new take on its Demon S-II model. Take a closer look below:

Schecter certainly isn’t a brand afraid of pushing boundaries – early into 2024 it launched another signature guitar for Machine Gun Kelly following his hot pink Mainstream Sellout Schecter. Named the Razor Blade, the model consisted of a solid basswood body, carved into the shape of just that, a razor blade. It featured a silver metallic scratch plate covering the entire body and a matching chrome headstock.

Following the release, there was a large amount of criticism over the bold model, to which Machine responded: “I’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation.

“But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace.”

The Zacky Vengeance ZV-H6LLYW66D signature is available now for $1,499.00, marked down from $2,149.00.

Find out more over at Schecter.

Related Artists

Avenged SevenfoldZacky Vengeance

Related Tags

#Artist#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

Walrus Audio Silt review: the gnarliest Walrus fuzz pedal yet?

2

Positive Grid Spark Live review – a radical leap forward for live performers

3

How Magnolia Park become pop-punk’s new hellraisers

4

“Every time I’ve played that guitar, people turn around”: Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley on his signature Gretsch and the music that shaped his life

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.