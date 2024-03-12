Schecter launches Zacky Vengeance ZV-H6LLYW66D signature model following speculation of a Synyster Gates headless guitar

Schecter has launched a brand-new signature model for Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance – the ZV-H6LLYW66D – which is available in variants for both right-handed players and Zacky’s fellow lefties.

In June 2023, the band’s Synyster Gates was spotted playing what appeared to be a headless Schecter model at one of their shows, prompting speculation that a signature model or limited production run could be on the way. It seems now if that is the case, Zacky V has beat him to it.

The new model has a mahogany body and is finished in Gloss White. It also has a mahogany three-piece neck with carbon fibre reinforcement rods, and an ebony fretboard hosting 22 X-Jumbo stainless steel frets.

Additionally, it showcases Satin Gold hardware for a classic feel, and it’s fitted with a Schecter USA Pasadena Plus pickup in the bridge and a Pasadena Classic in the neck position. There are dials for volume and tone, plus a three-way selector switch.

The ZV-H6LLYW66D has an SG-style body, and looks to be an improved take on Schecter’s Demon S-II model

The shape of this axe shares similarities with a Gibson SG, and appears to be a high-end, new take on its Demon S-II model. Take a closer look below:

Schecter certainly isn’t a brand afraid of pushing boundaries – early into 2024 it launched another signature guitar for Machine Gun Kelly following his hot pink Mainstream Sellout Schecter. Named the Razor Blade, the model consisted of a solid basswood body, carved into the shape of just that, a razor blade. It featured a silver metallic scratch plate covering the entire body and a matching chrome headstock.

Following the release, there was a large amount of criticism over the bold model, to which Machine responded: “I’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation.

“But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. Ultimately I’m sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace.”

The Zacky Vengeance ZV-H6LLYW66D signature is available now for $1,499.00, marked down from $2,149.00.

Find out more over at Schecter.