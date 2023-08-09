Wolfgang Van Halen shares his favourite Eddie Van Halen guitar solo – and it’s probably not the one you’d expect

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his favourite Eddie Van Halen guitar solo, and it’s probably not one you’d expect.

The guitarist and son of Eddie, who plays in his own band Mammoth WVH, previously covered both Hot for Teacher and Panama last year at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts, but his personal favourite is something more low-key.

In an appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, hosted by Chris Jericho, WVH was asked to pick the best solo from his father’s catalogue: “I like all of it, so take this with a grain of salt,” he says.

“A solo I think is really fun is the solo on Amsterdam, which is on Balance. That’s just a wacky, fun solo and I think that’s worth another look, if you haven’t listened to that song in a while.”

From his own catalogue though, WVH chose the solo in Take A Bow from his new Mammoth album: “Right now, Take a Bow is something I’m really proud of,” he shares. “It’s a different sort of solo for me – very long-form in comparison to anything I’ve done before.”

Mammoth WVH released their second studio album, Mammoth II, on 4 August. In an interview with Guitar.com, Wolfie shared with us how he feels the comparisons to his father are finally subsiding, as he is now starting to be known for his own music.

“Luckily, and thankfully, it’s starting to happen,” he said. “I see people being a fan of the music first and then only then realising, ‘Oh shit, I had no idea you [were Eddie Van Halen’s son]. That’s a really huge compliment because I feel like that can only take you so far, and being a fan of my father doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a fan of the music that I make. It’s really flattering to see people view me as my own person.”

He added, “I’m gonna be myself whether or not anybody has a problem with it.”

Stream Mammoth II below: