Wolfgang Van Halen joins Slash and Myles Kennedy for an epic cover of AC/DC’s Highway to Hell

The amount of talent (and signature guitars) on stage…

Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy and Slash

Image: Getty Images

 
Watch as Wolfgang Van Halen joins forces with the Alter Bridge frontman and Slash on stage for an epic cover of the AC/DC classic Highway to Hell.

The Mammoth WVH mastermind surprised fans with his appearance on the closing night of Slash and Kennedy’s joint tour at Paris’s Le Zénith. Wolfgang’s band had served as support on the pair’s month-long run.

“We’re honoured that we’ve been able to tour with this next gentleman and his band, ‘cause I think he’s one of the most talented people on the planet,” said Kennedy as he introduced Wolfgang on stage.

The electrifying performance ignited with Slash leading the charge, rocking out to the iconic Highway to Hell riff. Bassist Todd Kearns took the lead on vocals, backed up by both Kennedy and Van Halen during the song’s chorus. Fans also bore witness to a blistering solo from Wolfgang on the AC/DC track.

Watch the awesome performance below.

Earlier that night saw Kennedy joining Mammoth WVH onstage for a rendition of the latter’s track Take a Bow. The pair’s latest team-up comes after Wolfgang recently named Kennedy as his dream musical partnership.

“I would really love to collaborate with my really good friend – he sings for Alter Bridge and for Slash – Myles Kennedy,” Van Halen told Chris Difford on his podcast, I Never Thought It Would Happen. “I think he is a wonderful human being and an incredibly talented singer and guitar player. I would jump at an opportunity to collaborate with him.”

