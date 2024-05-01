“I would jump at an opportunity to collaborate with him”: Wolfgang Van Halen names his dream musical partnership

Wolfgang Van Halen is pretty well connected in the music industry, you could say. Having grown up playing alongside his father, Eddie Van Halen, as just a teenager and now touring the globe as part of Mammoth WVH, it comes as no surprise that he has a plenty of industry friends he dreams of joining forces with one day.

From prog-metal outfit (and soon-to-be Mammoth tour buddies) Intervals, to a certain member of the Foo Fighters, Wolf looks up to a whole range of artists. One of those also happens to be Alter Bridge frontman, Myles Kennedy.

Speaking to Chris Difford for his podcast, I Never Thought It Would Happen, Wolf says, “I would really love to collaborate with my really good friend – he sings for Alter Bridge and for Slash – Myles Kennedy. I think he is a wonderful human being and an incredibly talented singer and guitar player. I would jump at an opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Those who know their Wolfie trivia will remember that one of his biggest musical heroes is Dave Grohl, who he still dreams of working with one day too. “I’m basically ripping him off with Mammoth and the way that he started with Foo Fighters, recording everything himself,” he says. “Mammoth exists because of him.”

Check out the podcast below:

WVH has geeked out about Grohl before, and the pair have bonded over shared grief in the past – Wolf for his father, and Grohl for his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins. “He sent me a video in his car and on his radio my song Distance was playing,” Wolfgang shared in an interview last year.

“He told me it was a beautiful song about losing someone, and he actually sent me his song The Teacher and said that music is such a healing way to go through trauma.”

Wolfgang and the Mammoth WVH crew head out on tour this month.

You can view all their upcoming live dates now.