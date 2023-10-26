Wolfgang Van Halen’s mother: “Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become”

Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen tied the knot with his longtime partner Andraia Allsop last week (15 October). His mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, has shared how “proud” his father would be.

Eddie Van Halen wrote an instrumental track, titled 316, which played as the rocker walked down the aisle at the ceremony. He sadly passed away in 2020 having been diagnosed with cancer.

Of course, WVH’s Mammoth bandmates were also in attendance during the special day, who were photographed for an exclusive feature for People. At the wedding, which took place at their Los Angeles home, shelves were lined with photographs of well-missed family members on both Wolfie and Allsop’s side.

Bertinelli also spoke of how his father would be so proud: “Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be, and supports him wholeheartedly.”

Mammoth WVH released their second album, Mammoth II, earlier this year in August. Back in September, he revealed that he mostly taught himself to play guitar so that he could form his own identity as a musician.

His dedication to his craft is something his wife has shared her admiration for: “One of the things that I love about Wolfie is his motivation,” says Allsop.

“He is in such a unique situation where he could take an easy path or he could take the path of playing every instrument, creating his own band, and making a name of himself. And that’s the path that he has chosen, and I’m so proud of that. Wolfie is the hardest worker. And so I really love that about him.”

Find out more about WVH’s latest release via the official website for Mammoth WVH.