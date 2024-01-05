New footage of Led Zeppelin’s 1977 Pontiac Silverdome show surfaces online

Previously unseen footage of a legendary Led Zeppelin show from 1977 has appeared online.

The show took place at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan on 30th April 1977 in support of the band’s seventh album Presence and saw them play a lengthy 21-song set.

Now, a team of four people have shared a 23-minute long video from the evening, which was captured on 8mm film shot and within the crowd for the most immersive experience.

In the video’s description, the team behind the restoration shared a small message for Led Zeppelin fans and other enthusiasts: “Step into the time machine with us and experience the magic of Led Zeppelin at The Pontiac Silverdome on April 30, 1977! This historic concert, part of their final North American tour, captures the essence of a band at the height of their powers.

“Join us as we revisit a pivotal moment in rock history, marking the end of an era for Led Zeppelin’s large-scale concerts in the United States. Feel the energy, hear the roar of the crowd, and let the music transport you back to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Hit play and let the nostalgia unfold as we celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Led Zeppelin in this legendary performance at The Pontiac Silverdome.”

The footage was shared on a YouTube channel dedicated to the life and work of Jim Kelly, a professional photographer who was quite active during the ’70s, preserving the look and feel of the decade through his work on the concerts of artists including Queen, Rush, Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper and Van Halen.

The setlist is as follows: (via Bootledz):

The Song Remains the Same The Rover (introduction) Sick Again Nobody’s Fault but Mine In My Time of Dying Since I��’ve Been Loving You No Quarter Ten Years Gone The Battle of Evermore Going to California Black Country Woman Bron-Y-Aur Stomp White Summer / Black Mountain Side Kashmir Out On the Tiles (introduction) Moby Dick Guitar solo Achilles’ Last Stand Stairway to Heaven Rock and Roll Trampled Under Foot

Meanwhile, late last year, the man pictured in Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin IV album cover was finally identified.

Brian Edwards – of the University of the West of England (UWE) – says he’s confident that the man – hunched over carrying sticks on his back – was likely a 19th-century thatcher by the name of Lot Long, from Mere, Wiltshire.