One-of-a-kind PRS John Mayer Silver Sky auctioned to raise money for charity

You’ve heard of the PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature… But what about the PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature Signature?

That’s right – John Mayer has signed one of his Silver Sky Signatures, and the guitar is currently up for grabs on Heritage Auctions. The one-of-a-kind guitar has been put on auction as part of the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Auction, raising funds for Crossroads Centre Antigua’s efforts to rehabilitate and support those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

The bidding currently stands at $9,750, but, with days left on the clock, it’s sure to skyrocket even higher.

While Mayer’s penmanship on the back of headstock truly makes this guitar unique, the design is also a beauty. The polar blue guitar is vinyl wrapped, the tasteful combination of pink flowers and blue swirls giving off a surfer vibe.

The auction comes shortly after PRS announced the Silver Sky as its third top selling guitar of 2023, beaten only by two T-type inspired models, with the Myles Kennedy in second, and the NF 53 coming in as their hottest model.

So, in its own right, the Silver Sky is a well-loved guitar. With its Stratocaster-inspired design and vintage feel, it’s a staple of the PRS brand – adding the signature of a modern-day guitar hero is definitely the cherry on top of a fabulously riff-y cake.

Elsewhere, the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Auction also has some truly iconic gems available. Clapton’s own one-of-a-kind 2019 Fender Strat is one of the pieces up for auction, the hand-painted, technicolour-spattered guitar used on stage at Crossroads show back in 2019. There’s also a vintage 1962 Marshall Bluebreaker Amp available, signed by Clapton and a handful of the other artists playing at this years’ Crossroads festival.

There’s also brilliant experiences going, like tours of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vault, the Gibson Garage and Artists Showroom, and the Martin Guitar Museum and Factory.

For more information, head to Heritage Auctions.