PRS expands its SE Series for 2024 with an “elevated” Custom 24, the line’s first CE model, and the return of the Swamp Ash Special

PRS has revealed details of its 2024 SE Series lineup, with new colour options and three brand-new models on the way.

New electric guitars include what PRS describes as an “elevated” Custom 24, the CE’s first appearance in the SE Series, and a Swamp Ash Special which returns to the PRS catalogue.

READ MORE: Mark Tremonti says Paul Reed Smith once tried to give him a PRS guitar made for Lady Gaga



“We have so much inspiration and energy behind product development for the SE Series because it is a range of instruments that we know is supporting everyone from beginning players to professional musicians,” says Jack Higginbotham, COO at PRS Guitars.

“We draw from our Maryland innovations, our history, and our own curiosities as players and builders. I think these new models will continue the SE Series promise to deliver quality tools for musicians.”

There’s the broad-level pitch, but you wanna see specs, right? Well, you can check ‘em out below.

PRS SE CE 24

As previously mentioned, the SE CE 24 is the first time the CE model – first launched in 1988 – has been introduced to the SE Series.

It pairs PRS’s traditional Custom 24 combination of a maple top, mahogany back and rosewood fretboard with a 25” scale length bolt-on maple neck.

Other features include a pair of PRS 85/15 “S” humbuckers, a patented PRS tremolo bridge, and a new ergonomic heel design, which is contoured for a more comfortable playing experience higher up the neck.

In terms of options, the SE CE 24 comes in four colours: Black Cherry, Blood Orange, Turquoise and Vintage Sunburst.

PRS SE Swamp Ash Special

Next up, the Swamp Ash Special features, you guessed it, a swamp ash body, with a 22-fret maple neck and fretboard.

Electronics include neck and bridge 85/15 “S” humbuckers with a PRS-designed AS-01 Single Coil “S” pickup in the middle position. The latter features both alnico and steel, which add mass to the pickup helping to create a “more powerful sound”, as PRS explains. Controls include a push/pull tone and a three-way selector switch.

Like the PRS SE CE 24, the SE Swamp Ash Special sports a new, ergonomic heel design for more comfortable playing higher up the neck.

The SE Swamp Ash Special comes in three colour variants: Charcoal, Iri Blue and Vintage Sunburst.

SE Custom 24 Quilt

Another new addition to the SE Series is the “elevated” SE Custom 24 Quilt. It sports a quilted maple veneer and matching stained quilted maple headstock veneer, as well as an ebony fingerboard with abalone bird inlays.

Options-wise, the SE Custom 24 Quilt comes in three colours: Black Gold Burst, Turquoise and Violet.

New Colours

Aside from the new SE Series models, a range of new colour options is to be available on existing models in the lineup.

As PRS explains, Turquoise is making its way through the SE Series and will now be available on the following models: SE Custom 24, SE Custom 24-08, SE Custom 24 “Lefty”, SE McCarty 594, SE McCarty 594 Singlecut, and the SE Paul’s Guitar.

Elsewhere, the Custom 24-08 will now be available in Blood Orange, while Charcoal will now be an option on the SE McCarty 594, SE McCarty 594 Singlecut and SE Paul’s Guitar.

For more information, head to PRS.