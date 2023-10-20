logo
News

Watch The Rolling Stones perform with Lady Gaga at a secret Hackney Diamonds launch show in New York

Lady Gaga appears on the album’s penultimate track, Sweet Sounds of Heaven.

[L-R] Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

After much anticipation in recent weeks, The Rolling Stones’ new album Hackney Diamonds is here. And celebrating its launch in style, the rock and roll titans put on a secret gig last night (19 October) at Racket NYC in Manhattan.

As per the Evening Standard, the band put on a seven-song set, playing both classics including Shattered, Tumbling Dice and Jumpin’ Jack Flash, as well as four tracks from the new album: Angry, Whole Wide World, Bite My Head Off and Sweet Sounds of Heaven.

The latter – which also happened to be the final song of the set – saw an appearance from none other than Lady Gaga, who also appears on the album version of the track.

It’s safe to say that the pop icon smashed it, and even engaged in what can only be described as a friendly screaming match with Mick Jagger:

In an interview in the new issue of Guitar Player, Stones guitarist Keith Richards touches upon the band’s collaboration with Lady Gaga.

When the interviewer says they were “nervous” to hear Lady Gaga was going to be on a Rolling Stones track, Richards replies: “Right, I don’t blame you. I understand what you were thinking. But she’s one of the Stones now.”

He goes on to describe Lady Gaga as a “talented piece of work”, adding that it helped to also have Stevie Wonder playing keyboards on the track. “Having both of them in the same room was pretty interesting,” he says.

On the track’s textbook gospel chord progression, Richards continues: “The sound and feel of gospel runs through almost everything we’ve ever done, but Mick and I never actually pinned it down in such a specific way.

Sweet Sounds of Heaven started as more [of] an Otis Redding-style soul music thing and evolved from there. Soul music and gospel are just a part of us, and at the right time it suddenly comes out. There was no sort of premeditated decision to do a gospel thing. Mick just had these lyrics, and then there it was.”

Hackney Diamonds is out now.

Related Artists

Lady GagaThe Rolling Stones

Trending Now

1

“We were creating new skin”: How Black Pumas redefined their musical relationship for a more collaborative second album

2

A Brief History of Taylor Guitars

3

Five essential R.E.M. songs that guitarists need to hear

4

Blackstar St James plugin review: on par with Neural DSP?

5

Fender Tone Master Pro review: a very Fender floor modeller

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.