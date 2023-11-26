These Harley Benton guitar pedals are just £35 apiece for Cyber Monday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works click here.

Black Friday might be in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still grab massive discounts on music gear. And if you’re on the lookout for a new pedal – or even several new pedals – to add to your pedalboard, the good folks over at Thomann have slashed the prices of a range of Harley Benton stompboxes.

The pedals in question are the Bass Camp bass filter and chorus, Loud & Louder overdrive and booster, Double Agent dual overdrive and noise gate, Binary distortion and analogue noise gate, Tag Team dual Plexi drive and overdrive and Sidecar dual overdrive and analogue EQ.

These pedals are now just £35 apiece, and considering they usually retail for between £69 and £87, there’s at least a 50 percent saving to be had on every single one. Who said updating your pedalboard has to break the bank?

You can click on any of the following links to learn more about each pedal and to purchase:

