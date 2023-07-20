You’ll never guess the price of this Nirvana T-shirt by Yves Saint Laurent

It’s an expensive way to say you like the grunge kings’ 1992 compilation album, Insecticide…

Last month, Yves Saint Laurent partnered with Fender on a range of guitar gear – which boasted exactly the ludicrous price tags you’d expect. For context: a blacked-out Strat clocked in at $12,500 simply for bearing the Saint Laurent name.

Now, the luxury French fashion house has forayed once again into the world of rock and roll with a T-shirt dedicated to Nirvana. And we bet you can’t guess how much it’s on sale for.

A “relaxed fit T-shirt with a vintage print”, the tee sports artwork from the grunge king’s 1992 compilation album, Insecticide.

That album, of course, featured the band’s non-album single Sliver, as well a selection of B-sides, demos, outtakes, cover versions and radio broadcast recordings.

Okay, enough beating around the bush – you really wanna know how much the tee costs? A solid £3,295.

With that money you could buy a brand-new Fender Strat – or even a Les Paul if you’re lucky. Or you could buy Insecticide 470 times.

It seems this T-shirt is aimed squarely at the Kardashians and the Jenners of the world. Either that or just the most die-hard Nirvana fans on the planet.

When Fender partnered with YSL last month, Executive Vice President of Fender Products Justin Norvell called the fashion house “one of the most celebrated luxury brands in the world and an influential powerhouse in fashion culture”.

That must explain this T-shirt’s sky-high price tag. Either that or the cost of living, or something.

For more info, you can head to Yves Saint Laurent.