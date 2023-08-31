60 Seconds S1E1: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

In this first episode of 60 Seconds, we check out the latest new pedal from Universal Audio‘s UAFX line – the Heavenly Plate Reverb.

Universal Audio have of course been making waves in the guitar pedal world for a few years now, but all of their effects boxes to date have conformed to the same template – big, loads of sounds, pricey. The Heavenly, however, is a very different beast – offering just one basic sound (in this case the Golden Reverberator’s 50s Plate Reverb) in a scaled down package, for a significantly smaller price.

Is this the perfect alternative to those put off by UA’s big multi-voice units? In 60 seconds you’ll be able to make your own mind up – with all the important information about the pedal, plus some sonic examples to give you a taste of what it’s capable of. Is it enough to challenge the big guns in the ambient reverb game? You’ll find out in about minute…

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

