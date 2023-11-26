Cyber Weekend isn’t over: and you still can get a brilliant tuner for a crazy low price

Tuners might be the most important pedals that any of us own, but they’re not exactly exciting are they? Nobody really wants to buy a new tuner, even if we know we should – which is why it makes all the sense in the world to makes sure that you snag the best possible one for the least possible cash.

And thanks to Cyber Weekend deals, you can snag one of the very best – Peterson’s legendary Strobostomp – for an absolute steal if you stick with us…

The Strobostomp is the most recent evolution of Peterson’s much-imitated strobe tuning tech, which offers insane levels of accuracy (± 0.1 cent) plus a huge amount of onboard tuning options, including sweetened tunings and the ability to upload your own tunings via USB.

This sort of feature set doesn’t come cheap however, which is why you should absolutely take advantage of the serious savings currently offered at Thomann and Guitar Center.

Peterson Strobostomp LE – save 37%

You can save a whopping 70 quid on the ‘Limited Edition’ version of the Strobostomp at Thomann – for that you get a snazzy gold case, and a gold option for the display colour, but other than that it’s just the same trusty tuner, just for nearly 40% less than retail price.

Peterson Strobostomp – save 19%

If you’re okay with not having a fancy dan limited edition pedal, however, well then the vanilla Strobostomp is available for a $29 markdown over on Guitar Center – that represents a 19 per cent saving (if you’re REALLY sold on the gold thing, the LE version is also available in the GC Black Friday sale, but only at a 12% knock-down)