Dave Ellefson: “I’m not in Megadeth. I can finally wear my Metallica shirts again”

The bassist has declared his love for Metallica, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Dave Ellefson admits he can finally wear his Metallica shirts again, after leaving Megadeth in 2021.

In an interview with Mike Nelson on YouTube, the bassist – who was fired from Megadeth in 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct – explains his love of Metallica.

“I almost wore my Metallica shirt today. It’s cycled up to the bottom of my – you know the black t-shirt pile we all have? Just cycle down, and you go through the shirts. ‘Oh, there’s a Metallica shirt. Maybe I should wear this one today.’ I’m not in Megadeth. I can finally wear my Metallica shirts again.

“Hey, man, I’m a Metallica fan,” he continues. “I mean, talk about gold standards. They’re the one for metal. They have gone on to do the impossible. I mean, really, when you think about it in the touring business, there’s Taylor Swift, there’s Metallica, maybe Beyonce, Guns N’ Roses. And thank God, man, they’re at the top. We need them to be at the top, because if they’re at the top, that means all boats rise to that level. So we want Metallica to be fucking Apple computer; we need ’em to be for our genre.”

If you’ve been living under a rock – Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine had a pretty acrimonious departure from Metallica on the brink of their debut album Kill ‘Em All.

However, Ellefson has previously confirmed that he is on good terms with Megadeth: “Ironically, things are fine…,” he explains. “We parted ways, and they took their road. And there’s no ill will between us, believe it or not. And I think, the fights and those things, they were 20 years ago, the lawsuits and all that crap.

You can watch the full interview below:

