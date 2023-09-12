logo
News

Ed Sheeran might be planning to release his own line of looper pedals

The looper pedal king could be launching into the pedal market, with a take on his custom unit, Chewie 2…

ed-sheeran-june-2023@2000x1500

Image: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

A source close to Ed Sheeran has revealed that the singer-songwriter is “looking at ways” to bring out his own line of looper pedals.

Sheeran has long been a lover of the acoustic guitar/looper pedal combo; which he has used since his busking days, and continues to use while playing massive stadium shows now.

The looper pedal he has been using for the last few years is known as the Chewie 2, and was built by both Sheeran and his tech Trevor Dawkins.

However, as revealed in The Sun newspaper, a source revealed that “Ed is always looking at ways to give back and inspire other musicians. Bringing out his own range of looper pedals, which is a niche of his, is a clever idea and they’d sell like hot cakes.”

This could be speculation, especially considering that in 2019 he told the crowd at the last date of his 260-date Divide Tour that it might be the final “loop pedal gig”, according to the BBC.

Sheeran has recently spoken of the benefits of using his famous looper pedal, as it allows his songs to naturally change every time he performs live, something he sees as a good thing.

“I’m not nervous when I go on stage with the loop pedal,” Sheeran told Apple Music earlier this year. Because I know that if it does mess up, that’s part of the show. And people would be like, “Oh, that was different to the last show. And he did this and he changed that.”

There’s no solid proof that Sheeran could be releasing a line of looper pedals, but it’s still worth keeping your eyes peeled for any hints on his social media.

Related Artists

Ed Sheeran

Related Tags

#Pedals

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.