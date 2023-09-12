Ed Sheeran might be planning to release his own line of looper pedals

A source close to Ed Sheeran has revealed that the singer-songwriter is “looking at ways” to bring out his own line of looper pedals.

Sheeran has long been a lover of the acoustic guitar/looper pedal combo; which he has used since his busking days, and continues to use while playing massive stadium shows now.

The looper pedal he has been using for the last few years is known as the Chewie 2, and was built by both Sheeran and his tech Trevor Dawkins.

However, as revealed in The Sun newspaper, a source revealed that “Ed is always looking at ways to give back and inspire other musicians. Bringing out his own range of looper pedals, which is a niche of his, is a clever idea and they’d sell like hot cakes.”

This could be speculation, especially considering that in 2019 he told the crowd at the last date of his 260-date Divide Tour that it might be the final “loop pedal gig”, according to the BBC.

Sheeran has recently spoken of the benefits of using his famous looper pedal, as it allows his songs to naturally change every time he performs live, something he sees as a good thing.

“I’m not nervous when I go on stage with the loop pedal,” Sheeran told Apple Music earlier this year. Because I know that if it does mess up, that’s part of the show. And people would be like, “Oh, that was different to the last show. And he did this and he changed that.”

There’s no solid proof that Sheeran could be releasing a line of looper pedals, but it’s still worth keeping your eyes peeled for any hints on his social media.