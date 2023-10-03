Fender’s eagerly anticipated Tone Master Pro has arrived – and it’s loaded with over 100 of the world’s most popular amps and effects

After it was unexpectedly leaked by an Italian online music retailer last week, Fender has officially launched its new “ground-breaking” multi-effects system, the Tone Master Pro.

Marking an “exciting new chapter in digital amplification”, the unit comes after a 4-year period of dedicated research and development, Fender says.

A floor-based modeller, the Tone Master Pro features over 100 of the world’s most popular amps and effects, including, naturally, all of Fender’s Tone Master models, the first officially licensed EVH 5150 III Stealth model, and a host of other amps which have been “perfectly replicated” using Fender’s proprietary Tone Master modelling process.

For guitarists looking to simply plug in and play, Fender has built in a collection of presets, which it says cover “multiple genres” and “sound amazing right out of the box”.

Elsewhere, the Tone Master Pro sports a seven-inch full-colour touchscreen and dual-function footswitch/encoders with LCD scribble strips – UX features that Fender says have been included “so you can spend more time playing than programming”.

The device is powered by an eight-core processor, designed for players to load up “large multi-amp and effects signal chains with ease”, and for “latency-free preset changes, allowing your delay and reverb trails to spill over naturally”.

Additionally, the Tone Master Pro is built with a comprehensive set of inputs and outputs, allowing players to pair it with external amps and effects, or have it as the centrepiece of a new setup. There’s also a Tone Master Pro Control app on Mac and PC, in which players can edit, store, and share their creations with other Fender users.

“The Fender Tone Master Series is the result of extensive research and development focused on achieving one clear objective: to replicate the world’s most revered amplifiers and effects, integrating all the modern features and functionalities that today’s musicians demand,” says Max Gutnik, SVP of Products at Fender.

“Today, we embark on the next chapter in the Tone Master lineage with Fender’s first no-compromise multi-effects guitar workstation. With the renowned sound quality of the Tone Master Series, an intuitively powerful interface and a comprehensive set of inputs and outputs, the Tone Master Pro stands out as the ultimate guitar processor in terms of tone, dynamics, power, and user friendliness.”

The Tone Master Pro is available now, priced at £1,649/$1,699.

For more information, head to Fender.