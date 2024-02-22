Acorn Amps have unveiled their latest pedal, and it’s sure to appeal to the tinfoil hat-wearing guitarists of the world.

The Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Fuzz is a three-transistor silicon fuzz pedal packed with tongue-in-cheek jabs at the disgraced financier and prolific sex offender. An Erase Footage knob controls the overall signal volume, while Fuzzy Recollection controls the amount of fuzz, allowing users to go from a slightly gritty tone to a full-blown frazzled crunch.

The pedal, branded with the bold, all-caps statement ‘EPSTEIN DID KILL HIMSELF’, is fitted with neon lighting which lights up when the fuzz is engaged, with a glowing ‘N’T’ alongside the word ‘DID’, changing the wording to ‘EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF’, while also triggering a pair of red devil horns to appear above the previously inconspicuous drawing of Jeffrey Epstein himself.

The Security Camera switch acts as a bypass, allowing users to keep the ‘N’T’ illuminated letters in ‘DIDN’T’ alongside Epstein’s horns, regardless of whether the fuzz pedal is in effect or not.

In terms of power, the pedal runs on 9VDC pedal power. It also consumes less than 30mA of current.

While there aren’t any clips of the pedal in action just yet, Acorn Amps claims The Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Fuzz is sonically similar to its discontinued Bweep Fuzz. It advises prospective buyers to check out recordings of the Bweep Fuzz in order to get a feel for the tones its newest fuzz is capable of.

In terms of pricing, the Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Fuzz is going for $125. It is currently on pre-order and will begin shipping 18 March.