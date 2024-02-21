Mick Mars: Reconciling with Mötley Crüe is “past impossible”

Fans who have been holding out for a reconciliation between Mick Mars and his ex-bandmates have been disabused of the notion by the former Mötley Crüe guitarist himself.

In the latest issue of Guitar World, 72-year-old Mars says that a reunion with the Crüe at this point is pretty much out of the question. Asked if he’d be able to sit down with his former bandmates and “hash things out”, Mars answers: “I would say it’s past… impossible”.

The musician also notes that he has to be careful when discussing details of the case, as his words could be used against his interests: “I don’t have a gag order, but it’s like anything you say can and will be used against you,” he says. “I have to be pretty cautious about what I say because it could be relevant to what’s going on.”

During the interview, Mars also stressed that his retirement from touring back in 2022 did not equate to resigning from the band — a major sticking point in negotiations between the two sides.

“Two different words, two different meanings. It was just retiring from the touring part,” he explains. “I’d actively be involved in every entity of Mötley Crüe. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them. I don’t regret anything we’ve ever done – good, bad or ugly, whatever. My body just couldn’t do it anymore.”

As for whether or not he harbours any second thoughts over suing the band, Mars says: “I couldn’t do it anymore – the travelling part.”

“I mean, I’m 72 and I have this crap [inflammatory disease Ankylosing Spondylitis]. It gets a little bit strenuous for me to travel around the world and keep doing that for months at a time with a two-week break. It’s just gotten to be too much for me. So yeah, that’s about it.”

Last month, Mick scored a first victory in the ongoing legal battle against his ex-bandmates, when a Los Angeles judge ruled that the group had unfairly withheld information about its extensive business activities while attempting to cut Mars out against his will. The case will be heading to private arbitration later this year.